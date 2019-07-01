‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Point out Interesting Timing of Jeremy and Zach Roloff’s Baby News

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff announced they are expecting their second child, but Roloff family fans were surprisingly not celebrating. Instead, many accused the couple of trying to steal the spotlight from Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff, whose wife Tori Roloff is also expecting a baby.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy revealed. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister,” Audrey wrote on her own Instagram page. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

In their photos, Audrey and Jeremy showed off the sonogram images, while Audrey cradled her baby bump.

While there were a smattering of congratulations in the comments, some of the early posts criticized the couple for having a baby now instead of trying to stop nature and hold off until Zach and Tori welcome their second baby.

“You and your brother trying to one up each other lol,” one person wrote.

“You two really hate to see Zach and Tori have some light on them done you,” another chimed in.

“Wow! Those sweet baby cousins are all gonna be so close,” another wrote.

“Woo Congratulations. You and your brother like to do everything together haha,” another added.

“Congratulations!!! That is awesome that your little one will be close to Zack’s new little one too,” an Instagram user wrote.

Back in May, Tori and Zachary announced they were expecting a baby to join their 2-year-old son Jackson. They already know their baby will be a girl.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

The birth of Audrey and Jeremy’s new baby will likely not be a part of Little People, Big World‘s next season. The couple announced in July 2018 they were leaving the show to focus on other projects. Since leaving the show, Audrey went on a tour to promote their book A Love Letter Life, and they continue to publish new blog posts on Beating50Percent.com.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram last year. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

