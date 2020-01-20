‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Reveals ‘Dreaded’ Mastitis Diagnosis After Welcoming Son Bode

Despite her best efforts, Audrey Roloff is suffering from mastitis after welcoming son Bode with husband Jeremy Roloff on Jan. 8. The Little People, Big World alum repeatedly suffered from the inflammation of breast tissue, which often involves infection, pain and fever, in the early postpartum days with daughter Ember, now 2, but had hoped to avoid the diagnosis this time around, she revealed on Instagram Saturday.

Sharing a video of Jeremy reading a bedtime book to Ember and Bode, Audrey opened up about her current health struggle while thanking her husband for stepping up while she’s on diminished capacity.

“Well, I came down with the dreaded ‘M word’ a couple days ago… *cough* mastitis *cough*,” Audrey wrote beneath the sweet video. “I’ve been fighting it with all the things and thankfully my fever is dropping and I’m starting to feel a little better today.”

“Meanwhile my incredible husband has been entertaining Ember girl, helping with Bode, and taking care of me,” she continued, adding of the clip, “This was a special moment that I’m so glad I captured from the other night. It was the first time he held and read to both of our babies at the same time. I just feel so crazy grateful for the humans cuddled up on that chair.”

Friday was also a special day for Audrey and her hubby, which the TLC personality said was 10 years to the day since she met Jeremy, “soaking wet and covered in mud, wearing my running buns and a sports bra.”

“But wow. I can’t believe it’s been a full DECADE since that day,” she concluded. “I love you babe. Thank you for loving me and our growing family so well.”

Photo credit: TLC