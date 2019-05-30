‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Reveals Daughter ‘Peed in the Potty for the First Time’ in New Photo

Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are celebrating another milestone that daughter Ember has reached: using the potty!

The TLC reality TV star and mom of one took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that Ember, 1, is continuing to tick off major milestones, excitedly announcing that the toddler has officially reached “the potty training phase.”

The exciting announcement was shared alongside a gallery of images showing Ember smiling as she played on her rocking lamb.

“Someone peed in the potty for the first time yesterday,” Roloff wrote. “She’s been sitting on the toilet and making the sounds for weeks but yesterday was her first time actually peeing. Then this morning she was sitting on her picnic basket making a pee sound and asked to go again…and she did it again!”

“How are toddlers so intuitive?” she questioned. “Any tips for this entering the potty training phase?! It has officially begun.”

The milestone, which follows a number of others that Roloff has opened up about on social media, marks the first that little Ember has reached since her mother returned home from a week-long book tour. In a post shared in April, Roloff had opened up about the difficulty surrounding her decision to leave her daughter, including the mom guilt she had experienced.

“I’ll be honest… I felt the mom guilt start to creep in at times while we were gone,” she admitted. “But a friend reached out and encouraged me some truth. She said, ‘when we leave our children for small stretches of time with people that love them so well, it teaches them that they are safe and loved even when mommy and daddy are not around.’ She changed my perspective to view this time apart as a gift to Ember, who will eventually blaze her own trail in this world without me.”

“It is just another reminder to me that I am NOT in control, and that God’s past faithfulness demands my present trust,” she concluded. “All this to say… there really is no place like home.”

Since returning home, Roloff has been sure to pack her schedule full of family time. Along with attempting to “step up their backyard game,” the family also recently took a trip to Maui, where Roloff admitted that she and her husband learned that “trying to vacation with a toddler is not really a thing.”