‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Comments on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Q&A Video

It’s the Counting On/Little People, Big World crossover fans have all been looking for! As Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy shared their first couple Q&A video on Instagram Thursday, fellow TLC star Audrey Roloff took to the comments to show her support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I N G E R V U O L O (@jingervuolo) on Aug 7, 2019 at 6:51pm PDT

With Jinger and Jeremy sitting down for the first “J&J Q&A,” the two revealed they were open to taken questions from fans in future episodes as they dished on everything from their dream travel plans to life with 1-year-old daughter Felicity. The two admitted they weren’t sure if the new segment would be a “flop,” but Roloff made sure to let the couple know how much she appreciated the video in the comments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love you guys,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

It was a simple comment, but one that had fans of both TLC shows hoping for a crossover episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J I N G E R V U O L O (@jingervuolo) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

“I would love to see you all on an episode together!!” one fan responded to Roloff’s note of encouragement.

Nothing’s impossible, but it seems unlikely that Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff would be up to appear on an episode of Counting On anytime soon, having announced last year that they would no longer be appearing on Little People, Big World.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram in July 2018. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

The two will also have another little one to chase around soon enough, announcing they were expecting another baby last month.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

That being said, we’re holding out hope for a TLC crossover episode!

Photo credit: TLC