‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Reveals Zach and Tori Roloff’s Daughter Will Be a Little Person

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are just days away from welcoming their daughter, who will be a little person. In a now-deleted Facebook Live video, Zach’s mother, Amy Roloff, revealed that her granddaughter on the way will “have the same type of dwarfism as her dad Zachary and brother Jackson,” the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“She will be a little person,” Amy told fans in the video, according to In Touch Weekly. “And just to give you a quick synopsis, they have a 50/50 chance of having a little person like Zachary, or be an average size person.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, I commend Tori, she’s a good mom. I also commend her because realizing when you’re not used to it, she’s going to be the different one in her own family, instead of maybe Jackson or something like that,” she added. “I think she is going to be great. She is doing great. And I love how they are both parenting Jackson. I think they’re both doing wonderful in how they are doing that.”

Just hours after the video was posted, it was deleted.

The announcement comes just four months after Tori opened up in July about the possibility of her daughter inheriting dwarfism, a gene that runs in the Roloff family and which each of her and her husband’s children have a 50 percent chance of inheriting.

“So everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” she told her fans after being inundated with questions after she shared a side-by-side photo of Jackson’s sonogram image and her baby girl’s sonogram image.

“[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way,” she continued. “We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”

“They do track dwarfism from 24 weeks to like 32-ish weeks,” she added. “That’s when we found out with Jackson, but it’s never a diagnosis until they’re born.”

After announcing that they were expecting their first child back in 2017, Tori had admitted that she was anxious about Jackson inheriting the dwarfism gene, though in a more recent update she told fans that although the diagnosis was scary at first, she has “the best resources at the palm of my hand and I was fortunate enough to have some background knowledge.”