‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Reveals She’s ‘Torn’ With Her Emotions

Amy Roloff is having some really high highs and low lows after her engagement to longtime beau Chris Marek last month came within days of the death of death of her mother, Patricia Knight, who passed away at 86 after health problems had her in and out of the hospital for months. The Little People, Big World star revealed in a recent Instagram post that her emotions are “torn” after such a difficult month, advising visitors to Roloff Family Farms that she wouldn’t be attending the final two weekends of pumpkin season in order to spend time with her father following her mom’s memorial service.

“Everyone enjoy Pumpkin season at Roloff farms today and next weekend. I’m sad I won’t be there to meet some of you,” she wrote alongside a photo with fiancé Chris Marek. “Today I’m heading to Michigan for my Mom’s memorial on Thursday and to say goodbye to her And grateful to be with my Dad for a little bit afterwards.”

“I’m torn with my emotions,” she continued of the death of her mother. “I miss her so much and at the same time happy she’s not in pain anymore and with the Lord.”

Marek will be there beside his future wife the whole way, however. “I’ll miss Chris while I’m gone but so glad he’ll be coming out to be with me for the service and My kids too,” Roloff wrote.

“It’s a kind of mixed emotions for my heart kind of day,” she added. “I’m sad and yet I know I’m blessed in many ways and I’m so thankful for life and moments. Remember to be kind and let others know you love them every day. Life is but a moment and let’s collect as many as we can while doing our best to live life.”

Late last month, news broke that Knight had passed away as the result of her health issues.

“I am so sad about my mom’s passing, but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. She was a great mom,” Roloff told PEOPLE at the time. “Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day.”

