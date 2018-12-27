‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Poses in Matching PJs With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Amy Roloff and her boyfriend Chris Marek are establishing some adorable Christmas traditions of their own this year!

The Little People, Big World star, 54, shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend of more than two years in matching flannel pajamas cuddling up under the Christmas tree Thursday, captioning it, “Christmas… this year… why not… the fun of PJs… then celebrate the gift of Jesus,” and adding the hashtags, “Christmas PJs” and “Christmas morning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans and followers of the TLC personality had their hearts warmed by the sweet photo, offering well wishes to the couple heading into the new year.

“It fills my heart with Joy to see you so Happy with Chris in your life…” one person commented. “I hope there will be many more years to come.”

Another added, “Omg I cant with u Amy, u and Chris are soooo cute together eeeeek!!!”

A third chimed in, “You both look so beautiful together, Merry Christmas and Happy New year. God bless you guys abundantly.”

Marek and Roloff first started dating in 2016, following her split from ex-husband Matt Roloff, who aside from living near his ex-wife on Roloff Farm, has moved on with girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

In September, Roloff celebrated their second anniversary with Marek through a romantic photoshoot, which Roloff captioned, “Anniversary! What? Where did two years go? It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him.”

A month later, the reality personality took a road trip with her beau to visit his family for Thanksgiving.

“Chris and I took a road trip to be with his family in [Idaho] for Thanksgiving. What a great time. Again I’m truly thankful for so much in my life in all its ups and downs,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “I’m thankful for Chris in my life, my kids and grandkids and their extended family and I’m thankful for the joy in my heart and all the Lord gives and shows me. I’m thankful and blessed.”

She continued, “I know this day and holidays can be hard and difficult for some and it’s not easy. Hang in there! And look around you, you are worth being thankful for by you. Have a wonderful weekend. Can’t wait – Christmas is right around the corner.”

Christmas, she added, “reminds me that no matter what projects or other personal things I have going on in my life I have much to be thankful for. Why it’s important for me each day to be thankful? Because it starts my day off on the right note, my focus is on the Lord for all I am and all I have that is good is from Him and my heart is joyful. A joy that comes from within. I give thanks.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff