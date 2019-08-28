‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff’s Dog ‘Not Getting Better’ After Suddenly Falling Ill

Amy Roloff is concerned after her beloved rescue dog Felix suddenly fell ill. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 26 to reveal that she and her boyfriend Chris Marek came home from their “awesome motorcycle trip” only to discover that Felix wasn’t doing well. She added that the pup doesn’t seem to be “getting better,” either, only add to her worry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

“Went on an awesome motorcycle trip [with] Chris and friends,” Roloff captioned a photo of herself and Marek and a second photo of Felix. “From riding along the gorgeous coastline, to the magnificent Redwoods in CA, the adventure of riding in the rain (oh boy), to beautiful Crater Lake (Oregon’s only National Park), to seeing a few of OR covered bridges to home.”

“In the meantime my poor Felix fell ill and I’m trying to figure out what’s wrong,” she continued. “He got sick on Thursday and he’s not getting better. It may be a kidney issue. My poor little fella.”

Her pup’s sudden illness, as she went on to explain, comes at a very busy time for her.

“From getting home from a great trip, to figuring out how to get Felix better, wedding coming up, still finding a house, speaking engagement to purging and oh yeah working,” she concluded. “And it’s all going to work out. That’s the hopeful part.”

The sad post was immediately met with support from many of Roloff’s followers.

“Hope Felix improves quickly,” one fan commented on the post.

“I hope he isn’t in pain , hopefully you have someone to take him to dr. Poor baby,” added a second.

“Please keep us posted on Felix!” another requested. “I’m hoping it’s not to serious.”

The TLC star even received some supportive words from her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, who is set to marry her son Jacob Roloff next month.

“Hey Instagram fam, please send some loving healing vibes to my future mother in law’s dog Felix,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pup.

Felix’s health issues aren’t the only cause of worry for Roloff, as she has also been dealing with the declining health of her mother, Patricia Knight. Knight was hospitalized earlier this summer for a bone infection, and while she has since been released, Roloff recently revealed that her mother’s “body is weak,” though “she’s determined and her mind is strong.”