‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Reportedly Buys New Home With Fiance Chris Marek

Amy Roloff is officially saying goodbye to Roloff Farms, but she’s not going very far. After agreeing to a buyout with ex Matt Roloff following their divorce, the Little People, Big World star has reportedly purchased a home in Oregon as she prepares to wed her fiancé Chris Marek, whom she became engaged to earlier this year.

Radar Online reports that Roloff purchased the Hillsboro, Oregon home for $588,000 on Sept. 27, 2019, just days before she revealed that she and Marek were set to walk down the aisle. Located just a 15-minute drive from Roloff Farms, the TLC reality star will not be far from the rest of her family, though her sprawling new abode has plenty of space to house her children and grandchildren for visits.

Sitting on 0.16 acres, a far cry from 36-acre property of her former dwellings, and sprawling 3,767 square feet, Roloff’s new two-story home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Described as being “little person friendly,” the home also boasts kitchen made of black marble stone and oak wood that opens into the living room, which features wood floors and a marble fireplace. For those warm summer nights or cool fall days, Roloff will be able to enjoy some time outside via her home’s backyard, which features a small garden and pond.

The purchase doesn’t come as much of a surprise. During a June episode of the family’s TLC series, it was revealed that Roloff had agreed to a family buyout, with Roloff stating that living on the farm was no longer “healthy” for her.

At the time, her ex-husband explained that Roloff was only selling him one side of the farm and she would continue to live in the main house until she wanted to leave.

“She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave… At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together,” he wrote at the time. “This may happen in the future but it’s not happening yet!”

Of course, with the advancement of her relationship with Marek, it seemed to be only a matter of time until she officially said goodbye to her former home in favor of a new one. After sparking romance in 2016 following the finalization of her divorce from Matt, Roloff and Marek became engaged in September of this year, with Roloff stating at the time that she “couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

At this time, Roloff appears to be the only one set to move into her new home, as she purchased it alone. It is unclear when Marek may join her.