‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Jeremy Roloff Promises to Cut His Hair for Charity

Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff may be making a major change to his appearance all in the name of charity.

On Thursday, Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, took to Instagram to tease that her husband has listened to fans’ requests and looking to chop his long locks off in order to “bring clean water” to those who need it, asking fans to follow Charity Water for the transformation to be completed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The time has come,” Roloff began the announcement. “Jeremy is ready to cut his beautiful locks. as much as I LOOOOVE then and will probably cry when it happens, part of me is excited to see what he will look like with short hair again. After all, he had basically buzzed hair when I fell in love with him so I think it might make me a little nostalgic.”

“Ok so here’s the deal. Since SO many of you have been commenting begging Jer to cut his hair for years… it’s time to put your money where you’re mouth is — and for an incredible cause,” she continued, explaining that Roloff has set up a campaign with Charity Water that fans can donate to. The money will go towards bringing clean water to those who don’t have it.

“Every day, about 1,400 children die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation,” Audrey wrote. “couldn’t imagine a life without clean water, and others shouldn’t be able to either!”

In order for Roloff to go through with the haircut, $15,000 must be donated, which, as Audrey pointed out, can easily be reached.

“There is 1.5 million of you who follow Jer and I on Instagram alone, If 1 percent of you only gave $1.00 we would reach our goal. Think about that for a moment… If 1 percent of us gave a dollar we could bring a basic need — water — to those that are without,” she wrote.

While Roloff and Audrey are no longer on the popular TLC series, Audrey promised that fans wouldn’t be left out of the haircutting process.

“If Jer reaches his goal, he will shave his hair! And don’t worry, we will share the video of Ember’s reaction,” she promised. But if not, he is keeping this gorgeous head of hair and rockin it through winter.”

The charitable stunt was first teased by Roloff’s twin brother, Zach, who posted a similar message to Instagram on Dec. 11, writing that his brother was “running a campaign to raise money for people in need of drinking water.” In the post, he added that if he reaches his goal he’s cutting his hair!”

So far, the campaign has raised 90 percent percent of its $15,000 goal, with fans having already donated more than $13,500.