Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Was ‘Particularly Difficult’ Amid Cast Feud

Lisa Vanderpump is opening about the challenge of filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

The reality star went through the death of her brother by suicide ahead of filming the series and has previously revealed she wished she had taken time to grieve off the show, as her attitude has led to many feuds with her costars.

Ahead of the season premiere Tuesday, Vanderpump spoke about filming the emotional season to Us Weekly.

“I think this season will surprise people,” Vanderpump said teasing the new episodes. “Relationships are definitely tested and fans will be taken on a crazy ride.”

As for her own journey on the hit Bravo show, Vanderpump revealed, “This season was particularly difficult for me and perhaps I was not prepared. There was a lot going on in my personal life that I had to focus on.”

Back in October, news surfaced that the Vanderpump Rules star was refusing to film with her Housewives costars, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rina, Kyle Richards ad Dorit Kemsley, after they supposedly caught her in a lie.

Vanderpump lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, in April when he was found dead of an apparent overdose in his home in Gloucestershire, England. At the time, Vanderpump broke her silence in a statement to The Daily Mail.

“This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this,” the businesswoman said. “He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Despite the drama, Vanderpump is carrying on and telling her haters to back off. In the opening title sequence for the season, the restaurateur delivers a warning to her critics on her new tagline.

“You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my ass,” she says in the clip.

Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, who will make an appearance in Season 9, previously told press she believes it may be time for Vanderpump to leave the show amid all the drama with her costars.

“Personally, I would, just because she’s so successful. She’s got Vanderpump Rules. She’s probably going to do another show with TomTom. Why not do a show where you are the boss, and you can cut things out that you don’t like?” Glanville told Us Weekly. “Rather than do a show where you’re not a producer, and you’re going to look bad. If I were her, because she is an executive producer on Vanderpump Rules, why not control it? Instead of having everyone say bad things about you… I feel like it would be a smart move for her, but I don’t know that she’s going to do that.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.