Lisa Vanderpump ‘Had Enough’ of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Castmates ‘Bashing Me’

Lisa Vanderpump is done! The Bravo personality has officially announced her exit from the show, admitting it is “impossible” to return following tensions with the cast.

According to Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says her relationships with the rest of the cast aren’t on good terms.

“I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” she admitted to the publication. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

As a result, the 58-year-old is officially done, adding, “I think everybody knew. It’s almost impossible for me to go back. How could I? It was too difficult.”

Vanderpump has had nine successful seasons on the popular reality show, but after the last few seasons, fans started to wonder if she would be heading out soon anyway because she appeared to grow more and more frustrated with the women.

Out of the cast that includes, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, Vanderpump revealed that the only person who reached out to her was Richards.

“I think I heard from Kyle once, but for the most part, anybody that had reached out, it was for filming. It wasn’t to talk to me privately,” she said.

All of this follows speculation in fall 2018 that Vanderpump may not return after openly sharing how she was not on speaking terms with the rest of the cast. The drama escalated even more after the ninth season aired and Vanderpump was accused of leaking information to the media about Dorit Kemsley’s dog situation turned “Puppygate.”

Brandi Glanville had some harsh words for the reality star, calling Vanderpump “her own personal devil,” sharing via Twitter, “My truth about LVP Is that she tried to ruin my life!”

“She had employees trash my wine, she gave ultimatums on the show it was either her or me, she conveniently lost her memory during my lawsuit which cost me all of my savings. So yes, she is my own personal devil,” she continued.

Glanville and Vanderpump had their falling out in 2013 when Glanville accused Vanderpump of planting magazines featuring rumors that Kyle Richards’ husband was cheating on her in Glanville’s suitcase in order to stir up drama without getting her hands dirty.

Vanderpump made it clear after their drama she had no intentions of ever reconciling with Glanville.

The Tom Tom bar owner skipped the Season 9 reunion that aired on Wednesday, despite her exit. She will, however, continue filming her show Vanderpump Rules when it returns for its eighth season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.