Lisa Rinna’s Latest Video Rubs Instagram the Wrong Way After Detailing ‘Food Issues’

Lisa Rinna just opened up about having issues with food, then posted a video to Instagram of her dancing to “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and her fans had mixed emotions.

View this post on Instagram 🤠 bad guy A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Jul 25, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

One user sounded less than amused, writing, “I’m sorry, but who do you think you are? you are NO SEX SYMBOL so please stop acting like you are. you are embarrassing yourself. You are a Huge part of the Reason why Young girls today are so [Conscious] of their bodies and self [esteem]. Look at why your daughter turned to [Anorexia] and bohemia. Please Post POSITIVE POSTS FOR YOUR FANS, NOT COMPETITIVE body shots. !! TIME TO G4OW UP.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re so over the BS… find something new to do,” someone said with another follower echoing by writing, “This is getting old, need some new moves.”

Another person added to that, saying, “Please save us the second hand embarrassment.”

It wasn’t all bad though, some of her followers did seem to enjoy her post.

“Look at your gorgeous self!! Wow!! Sexy mama!!!” one fan wrote.

Several of her followers commented on how fit her body looked, with one saying, “Ok. the ab moves. So outrageous. How do we get those…?”

All of this follows the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season three reunion episode where Rinna opened up about having issues with food and blames it on the industry.

“…Do I have any food issues? I probably do ’cause I’m in the business.”

“I’m just consistent,” she told Andy Cohen after detailing that she tends to work out three or four times per week. “But I’ve been the same weight ever since I was 20, but I’m not bulimic, I don’t believe I’m anorexic. I mean, we’ve talked about it. I’ve gone to therapy. I can’t blame myself, but again, I blame myself.”

The 56-year-old’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin opened up about her eating disorder last year admitting that she wasn’t doing well “physically but also mentally” in 2017, adding how she overcame her issues with food.

“I could go on and on about that time of my life, but the most important part about it was waking up one morning and deciding to stop sabotaging myself,” the 18-year-old said. “My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me.”

The mom of two admitted to Cohen that her daughter’s eating disorder had probably been an issue for longer than anyone was aware of, however, “when you physically see it, it’s undeniable.”

Rinna’s other daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin also battled issues with depression and had to check herself into rehab, saying the result was brought on by surrounding herself with negative people.