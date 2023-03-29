Lisa Rinna Responds to Rumor Her Family Is Getting Their Own Reality Show

Lisa Rinna may have left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the Bravo staple isn't shunning any reality television opportunities. Rinna is one of several cover stars for CR Fashion Book Issue 22. In the interview, she spoke about her career and where she sees herself next now that RHOBH is behind her…at least for now. "I love fame," Rinna said in her interview. "I think it's the greatest thing." But walking away from the show was not an easy decision for her. "It was hard because it's a job, and it's hard for me to leave a good paycheck, but I just really knew in my gut that it was time to move on," she admitted. When asked whether she'd showcase her family in their own reality series, she simply responded: "Never say never."

And not to worry, if her own family show were to be greenlit, it wouldn't be a snoozefest.and how could it with such an entertaining household with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Delilah and Amelia. "Drama is what the shows are about!" Rinna said. "If you don't talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that."

Rinna was most known as a model and actress, starring on daytime soaps like Days of Our Lives before making a segway into reality television with stints on shows like Celebrity Apprentice. She'd also done some hosting gigs, including three seasons of Lifetime's home makeover series Merge. When she joined RHOBH in 2014, she was an immediate fan favorite.

But her last season was hard for her. She felt ousted by many of her co-stars. Rinna feuded with co-star Kathy Hilton throughout her last season.