Lisa Rinna Ditches Signature Hair for ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Reunion

Lisa Rinna chose a bold new look for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion taping.

The 55-year-old reality star rocked a blonde, shoulder-length wig for the taping, ditching her signature look and pairing it with a skintight, lime green mini dress from Alex Perry, along with shoulder pads, silver heels and a pink lip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We named her Raquel. [sparkle emoji] SEASON 9 REUNION [water gun emoji]” Rinna captioned an Instagram photo of the look, as first reported by PEOPLE, tagging her glam squad, including hair stylists Scott King and Aleksey Bishop, stylists Marie-Lou Bartoli and Kelsey Brosi and makeup artist Joey Maalouf.

The actress also posted a video with a full look at the ensemble, captioning it with a tennis ball emoji. Fans were loving the radical new look on Rinna, who typically wears her brunette hair in a bob.

One meme likened her to a Skinnygirl Margarita, while another fan wrote, “bow down nowwwwww.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Jun 6, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

The Season 9 reunion was filmed Wednesday, with host Andy Cohen revealing Lisa Vanderpump chose not to attend.

Vanderpump confirmed she was officially exiting RHOBH Thursday, after saying she had no intention to reunite with her former castmates.

“I have a great relationship with [Bravo]; I just don’t have a great relationship with the women,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them.”

After the difficult season, Vanderpump added she doesn’t see a way for her to return to the show.

“I think everybody knew. It’s almost impossible for me to go back. How could I? It was too difficult,” she said.

The reunion show will still have plenty of drama, as reports surfaced that the women confronted former star Camille Grammer about the comments behind the scenes.

“At one point, Camille ended up walking off the stage and had a full breakdown,” one source told the outlet, adding Camille and Denise Richards “got into it.”

“The women were taking [Camille] to task,” a second source said.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone,” Camille, who previously claimed she was going to skip the taping, tweeted on Thursday, June 6. “Hindsight is 20/20.”

“That new target now that [Lisa Vanderpump] stopped filming is me. I’ll pass,” Grammer added. “They should pay me. The other ladies get big bonuses. I don’t.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.