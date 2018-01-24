Lisa Rinna Ditches Signature Hairdo For First Time in 19 Years

Lisa Rinna without her signature shag haircut is like Lisa Vanderpump without her Pomeranians — almost inconceivable.

But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member switched up her iconic hairdo for the first time in nearly 20 years for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night.

The 54-year-old reality TV celeb rocked 14-inch brunette extensions with highlights and a light fringe for her appearance on the talk show, shocking everyone including Rinna!

“The last time I grew my hair out was when I had Delilah Belle. So, 19 years ago!” Rinna told PEOPLE. “It was time, what the hell!”

She added that spending time with her fellow Housewives might have led to the change, which was executed by stylist Julius Michael.

“I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has,” she joked. “She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!”

Michael also let the publication in on the transformation’s behind the scenes thought process.

“I wanted to do something different, dramatic and more youthful,” the Julius Michael Salon owner said. “This is something anyone can get at home — a temporary fix without the expense of permanent hair extensions.”

While the change was only temporary, fans were feeling her look, as was RHOBH guest Camille Grammer.

“Hot!” Grammer tweeted at her friend. “Thank you Camille [heart emoji],” Rinna responded.

