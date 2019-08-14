Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Tax Evasion Indictment, Says Family Targeted Her With ‘Lies, Harassment and Threats’

The Chrisley family’s estranged daughter, Lindsie, was reportedly not surprised by her parents’ indictment this week. Todd and Julie Chrisley were hit with 12 charges related to tax evasion on Tuesday, and their daughter feels that it should come as no surprise given her parents’ behavior over the years.

Lindsie Chrisley left her family’s reality show, Chrisley Knows Best back in 2017. She has no contact with her parents, her representative told reporters from The Daily Mail on Wednesday, but she feels that their indictment is right in line with their behavior.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” Lindsie’s spokesman Musa Ghanayem said.

Some early reports claimed that it was Lindsie who blew the whistle on her parents’ alleged tax evasion and financial fraud. Ghanayem said that that is not true, and that these stories have caused a fresh firestorm for Lindsie.

“It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information,” he said. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”

Ghanayem did confirm that Lindsie has been contacted by law enforcement, and said that she has been completely cooperative. In the meantime, there is not much that she can say publicly.

“Lindsie is currently processing they events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution,” he said. “We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself.”

The Chrisleys were indicted on Tuesday at the U.S. District Courthouse of Northern Georgia. They face 12 charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. Their attorney, Peter Tarantino, was also indicted in the case.

If convicted, the Chrisleys could face as many as 30 years in prison for their accumulated crimes. So far, they have been cooperative with the investigation, although they have denied any wrongdoing whatsoever.

The Chrisleys turned themselves in to U.S. Marshals on Wednesday morning following their indictment. They were presented at the courthouse before a judge, and witnesses said they were not wearing handcuffs. In recognition of their cooperation, the judge granted each of them $100,000 unsecured bond, provided they turn over their passports as well. This means that the Chrisleys will not have to pay anything unless they fail to show up for their court dates.

“You know we stand in our faith and we stand for what we know is right,” Todd Chrisley told reporters outside of the courthouse. “You know our family will stick together, walk this rope because we know God will take our hand and take us through.”