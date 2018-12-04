‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Reality Show Official Title and Premiere Date Revealed

Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming MTV docuseries officially has a title and premiere date.

On Monday, MTV released the first official trailer for the actress’ upcoming reality show, set to premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8, revealing that after a number of last-minute title changes, it will be called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

The reveal of the title comes just a week after it was announced that MTV had ditched the title Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss. Prior to that, the series was known as Lohan Beach Club.

“This is how you run a club in Mykonos!” the network’s tweet teased, sharing a clip that offered a glimpse of the actress turned entrepreneur’s Mykonos establishment.

This is how you run a club in Mykonos! 😉 #LindsayLohansBeachClub premieres Tuesday, January 8th at 8/7c only on @MTV! 💋 pic.twitter.com/XmRQ66hxep — Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club (@MTVBeachClub) December 3, 2018

The short clip reveals that Lohan has decided to get into the nightlife business, with the actress explaining her decision.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past,” Lohan says as her 2008 hit “Bossy” plays. “People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own? Boss b–!”

The trailer also shows Lohan welcoming viewers to “my Mykonos,” the actress explaining that “to work for me, you have to be the best of the best. I want to build an empire here.”

The new series will center on the 32-year-old actress as she prepares to launch a successful seaside business in Mykonos, Greece. She will lead a team of “brand ambassadors,” who must prove their expertise, ambition, and charm throughout the season as they help Lohan achieve her vision for the new business.

“Lohan Beach Club offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, told press when the reality series was first announced. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Leading up to premiere, MTV will air an exclusive sneak peek of the series and introduce the cast during the network’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. On Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET, viewers can catch up on all the Lohan news during MTV’s tentatively titled Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special, hosted by the former child star’s younger siblings Aliana and Dakota.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.