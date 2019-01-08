Lindsay Lohan’s Mom, Dina Lohan, Reportedly Offered Spot on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Could Lindsay Lohan and her mom be starring on separate reality TV shows at the same time this winter? Dina Lohan has reportedly been offered a spot on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, according to The Blast.

Sources close to the reported negotiation told the news outlet that Lohan’s 56-year-old mom was contacted by producers for the CBS reality competition, which is a celebrity-centered spinoff of Big Brother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network reportedly offered Dina, along with other possible cast members, a $100,000 guarantee if she were to sign on for the season as well as $5,000 per every survived eviction.

“CBS is bringing back the hugely successful show for another season and we’d love to invite Dina Lohan to be a part of our season 2 cast,” the offer reportedly reads. “Participants will receive a $100,000 guarantee,” it continues, and “every time they survive one of the eight eviction, they will earn another $5,000.”

The winner of the competition will earn $250,000; a favorite houseguest, chosen by the viewers at the end of the season, takes home an extra $25,000.

The show locks contestants in a house without any contact with the outside world where they are monitored by discrete cameras 24/7 and compete in challenges in an effort to avoid being evicted by their fellow houseguests.

It’s unclear if Dina has signed on for the show, which is set to premiere later this month.

The first season of Celebrity Big Brother ran in the winter of 2018, with Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur beating out TV personality Ross Mathews in the finale.

Lohan’s new Mykonos-set reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, follows her and her crew of ambassadors as she attempts to expand her business ventures in Greece with her luxury club.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs,” Lohan said in a trailer released in December. “So, why don’t I just open my own?”

Season 1 of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres on MTV on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition returns with its second season on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.