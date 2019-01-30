Lindsay Lohan Explains How an Abusive Relationship Inspired Her Mykonos Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan took a dark moment in her life and turned into her next move.

The actress explained on Tuesday’s all-new episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club that she initially was inspired to open her day club after suffering alleged domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend on that same Mykonos beach.

“I was down here for my 30th birthday, and I had an ex—it was crazy,” she told rapper Big Shaq, who was down to perform at the club. “And I looked, and instead of fighting or saying anything back, I was like, ‘I’m gonna own this beach one day.’”

“I had a vivid memory of what had happened to me and it really hit me when I was sitting there and having a great day,” she continued to the cameras. “It was just a really important thing for me to feel strong, as a woman especially. It was an important thing to express to me, and it’s nice that [Big Shaq] reciprocated so well.”

The Mean Girls actress previously addressed her traumatic relationship earlier in the MTV series, with her business partner Panos Spentzos explaining, “Three years ago, Lindsay was there on that beach with her ex-boyfriend. She got hit by him.”

The business owner added, “I was in a very tumultuous relationship. I was in a different place in my life. Instead of crying or getting angry, I said I’m going to own this beach one day because I always want everyone to feel safe.”

Spentzos chimed in, “She wanted to remember this beach as a very fun place, not what happened to her.”

It’s not the first time Lohan has alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov. In a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, she addressed footage that had surfaced showing him twisting her arm behind her back in a public argument, explaining, “I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love. No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry.”

At the time, she added she needed “closure” with Tarabasov, but was conflicted.

“I know I’m not an angel but I’ve tried to fix things. It’s down to him now,” she said. “I had suggested we go for couples’ counseling but there comes a time when I have to put myself first, my family, and also think about my career which I’ve worked so hard for. I also don’t want to let my fans down by not being the strong woman I have become.”

