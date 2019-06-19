Lindsay Lohan Claims Mykonos Club Is Not Closed, Just Moving

Lindsay Lohan’s reality show may be over, but she says her nightclub is not closing.

Lohan got one season of her new show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, but no more. According to a report by Page Six, MTV canceled the series this week. However, the outlet initially reported that the nightclub was closing, and Lohan has disputed that claim. In a pair of now-deleted Instagram post, she fired back at their report and at the cancellation in general.

“I prefer my real life to be working with children and being with my family,” Lohan wrote, alongside a photo of a picturesque hot tub. “The club is moving to other locations in the world, but not just the club, as I’ve stated on [The Wendy Williams Show] — so chill out Page Six.”

Lohan punctuated her post with a line of see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil ape emojis. The actress later posted another photo showing four children — apparently those she has worked with in some capacity overseas.

“If you want a true story [Page Six] travel to #Istanbul and write something real for once, she captioned it. “It’s sad you don’t report the rest of the world. Children that need attention which I work with and none of you writers try and help. Families that loose [sic] limbs in Syria and you write crap stories about celebs. Start writing the damn truth. I pray for you from today and on. I helped this amazing children while you are writing about lies and nonsense. Write about this. Not lies.”

Lohan offered no details on her work with children and refugees, though some fans called it into question. Last year, the former child star documented a strange outburst on Instagram Live where she apparently approached a homeless family in Moscow, Russia.

Lohan claimed the family were Syrian refugees, and then later that the parents were trafficking the children. She shouted that the family was “ruining Arabic culture by doing this,” and even tried to physically lead the children away.

Nothing came of the bizarre encounter and Lohan never offered further details.

As for the series, Lohan did not dispute that her reality show was canceled. Ratings were strong when Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club first debuted, but according to Page Six they dropped steadily over time. A source close to the production explained that there were a few ideas for salvaging the series, but ultimately the network was not interested in them.

“There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season,” they said. “It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

There is still no word on where Lohan’s club might be moving to.