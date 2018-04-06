‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

The Bachelor Winter Games couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have split after dating for four months, E! News reports.

“It is very recent, but they have been rocky for a few weeks now,” a source said. “Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended.”

Murphy is a travel blogger and is often out of the country, though Unglert had presented her with a key to his apartment during the spinoff’s World Tell All special in February.

Unglert was a fan favorite on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and later appeared on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, while Murphy had only appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013.

The couple met during The Bachelor Winter Games and immediately connected, and news of their relationship was leaked soon after filming ended when they were seen at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The duo’s relationship was a bit of an image-booster for Unglert, who gained a less-than-stellar reputation during his time on Paradise when he was caught between two women. While Murphy hasn’t appeared on a franchise show in years, she quickly became a fan favorite after revealing that she had undergone a preventative double mastectomy after finding out she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases the risk of having breast cancer.

Unglert and Murphy are just the latest The Bachelor Winter Games couple to split, with Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt announcing their split soon after the show’s finale and Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard revealing this week that they had ended their engagement.

Out of the four couples who left the show together, only one is now remaining, Courtney Dober and Lily McManus.

Unlike the other couples, Crawley and Beausejour-Savard shared an official statement to reveal that they had split.

“We understand A lot of you have been asking about our relationship since the show, and we wanted to thank you all for the love and respect as we navigated it in real life off camera,” a post on Crawley’s Instagram read. “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply. Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lesleyannemurphy