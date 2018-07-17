Leah Remini Reveals What to Expect on ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Season 3

Leah Remini plans on exploring more dark corners in the world of Scientology during season three of her A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath, the actress said in a new radio interview.

“We have another season coming up where we once again are exposing [things],” Remini told Ron Miscavige, the father of Scientology leader David Miscavige, during Saturday’s episode of Miscavige’s Life After Scientology podcast, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Remini said an upcoming episode will look into the alleged disappearance of David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, and allegations of abuse by former members.

Scientology has repeatedly denied claims of abuse and accused Remini of staging her series.

he controversial church even launched the website Leah Remini Aftermath: After Money to discredit the show. They also published interviews with her estranged father, who claims Remini “doesn’t care about her own family” in one clip.

Remini left Scientology in 2013 and has since dedicated much of her time to exposing the group. In 2015, she published her memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. She launched the A&E series with Mike Rinder, a former Scientology senior executive, in 2016. The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special last year and was nominated for the award again this year.

Since she left, Scientology has kept going after her, but the harassment has escalated since the series launched, the former King of Queens star said.

“They are kind of dialing up the attacks in that they’re going after people who are not used to this,” Remini told Ron Miscavige. “They’re going after people who are just good men and women who are saying, ‘Listen, I wasn’t a Scientologist, but I was willing to speak out,’ or, ‘I want to know where my family member is after watching [the HBO documentary] Going Clear and listening to what happened to everyone at the [Scientology international headquarters] Gold Base.’”

Remini said there “has been some kind of attack” from Scientology every day during filming.

The actress has said in the past that season three would include episodes focusing on other cults, but she did not mention this in the new interview. Instead, she said the new episodes will make her case against Scientology’s tax-exempt status and why she argues that it is not a real religion.

“You want to call yourselves a church? Fine, but you should not have tax exempt status where you are fraudulently taking people’s money and their lives, taking away their children, trying to bully them into silence by having millions of dollars… to abuse and harass people into silence,” Remini said.

Scientology told Entertainment Weekly that Remin’s interview reveals her to be “unhinged and delusory, reflecting Remini’s growing paranoia.”

“Remini finds new conspiracies around every corner, inventing stories out of whole cloth to incite hate crimes against members of her former religion,” the church said in a statement.

The new season of Scientology and the Aftermath will debut later this year.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E