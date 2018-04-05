‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Posts Heartbreaking Tweet About Daughter

Being a mom is never an easy job, but Leah Messer was feeling the pressure a little more than usual on Wednesday.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member shared a heartbreaking tweet about her daughter Aliannah Hope Simms, who was born with Titin’s muscular dystrophy, a form of the disease that is very rarely seen in children.

As I’m doing Ali girls makeup she looks at me and says. “Mom, what’s it like to see with two eyes?” … 😭 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 4, 2018

Ali’s disease is degenerative, which means over time she will lose function in many of her muscles. To help with the muscle breakdown in her eyes, Ali sports a pair of adorable glasses.

Everyday I wish I could take her place but I know there’s a greater purpose! — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 4, 2018

Just broke my heart. 😞💔 — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) April 4, 2018

Responding to one of her followers who said that her own son has asked her that question before, Messer said that it was the “first time she’s asked.”

“She’s starting to ask a lot of questions like this…” Messer wrote.

She also retweeted several fans who responded with encouraging words.

The 25-year-old, who is also mom to Ali’s twin sister Aleeah Grace Simms and their younger sister, Adalynn Faith Calvert, opened up about Ali’s condition on an August episode of the MTV show when Ali had to be rushed to the hospital.

In the episode, Messer got a call from her ex, Corey Simms, to tell her he was rushing Ali to the hospital.

“The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn’t breathe,” Simms told Messer on the phone.

“She’s fine,” he added. “I think it’s a little scarier for us. But we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

The end of the episode saw Messer rushing to drop Addie off at her grandmother’s before racing to the hospital to be by Ali’s side.

In an earlier episode in February 2017, Messer was brought to tears by the possibility that the disease might rob Ali of her ability to walk.

Messer recently made headlines with plastic surgery rumors over the last few months, but a new selfie has led some of her social media followers to assume she took a trip to plump up her pout.

Messer’s Snapchat video on Monday showed her pouting and attempting to make silly faces while she was “exhausted,” she told followers.

But fans noticed her seemingly-plumped lips and lack of expression and claimed that cosmetic fillers were likely to blame.

“Lip fillers and botox,” a fan wrote on Reddit of the snap. “I think she looked better without it. She can hardly move her face. Why do these girls do it to themselves?”

“I don’t think she looks bad at all. Until she tried to make a crazy face. Then it looks obvious,” another argued.

Fans began questioning Messer’s changing look in November when she appeared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special on MTV.

“Is it just me or does Leah’s face look really different?” a fan tweeted, adding, “I can’t say what it is exactly though.”

Messer previously shared with fans that she wears extensions, has upped her makeup skills and began a more intense skin regimen, contributing to her serious makeover. But even with her candid attitude, some fans couldn’t help but suspect that the mom of three had work done behind-the-scenes — and that didn’t sit well with the reality personality.

“The fact that you guys seriously think I’ve had some kind of plastic surgery… The skincare line I use is pretty phenomenal tho,” she wrote following the show. In another message, she added, “The fact that so many STILL think I’ve had plastic surgery… I’m not opposed to some great boobs, but no.”

