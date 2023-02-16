'Law & Order' Creator Dick Wolf Starting True-Crime Series

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf will produce a new true crime documentary series for CNBC, the cable network announced Thursday. Blood & Money will debut on CNBC Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Although the show will not carry the Law & Order name, fans of the beloved procedural franchise will hear the familiar "dun-dun" throughout all 10 episodes.

Blood & Money is billed as a new "ripped from the headlines" series focusing on "real stories, real people, and real investigations of greed and murder told through Wolf's unique lens." The series fits on CNBC since it will focus on financial scandals that involved murders. Some of the subjects include popular topics like Robert Durst, the mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr., and con artist Clark Rockefeller. One episode will also focus on the Menendez brothers, who were the focus of the 2017 scripted Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders limited series.

Durst is the subject of the season premiere, "An Unexpected Link to Robert Durst." The episode will focus on the murder of Susan Berman, the daughter of a Las Vegas mobster. Berman was found dead in her Los Angeles home. Investigators found surprising links to Durst, who was friends with Berman. Viewers will see new interviews from detectives and prosecutors, along with family members, and courtroom footage. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Alfred Street Industries. Wolf, Tom Thayer, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Josh Bingham, and CNBC's Elvia Van Es Oliva are the executive producers.

Wolf is best known for creating the Law & Order franchise, which dominates NBC's Thursday night lineup. Wolf also produces the One Chicago shows, which air on NBC Wednesdays, and CBS' FBI shows which air on Tuesdays. He also executive produces CNBC's Cold Justice and NBC's upcoming documentary series LA Fire and Rescue.

Law & Order is now in its 22nd season and airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 follows at 9 p.m. ET, and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 ars at 10 p.m. ET. SVU is the longest-running primetime scripted drama series in American TV history. Other Law & Order spinoffs include Criminal Intent (2001-2011), Trial by Jury (2005-2006), and LA (2010-2011).

The new series comes as CNBC begins transitioning away from original entertainment shows in primetime. The network recently canceled Jay Leno's Garage and Money Court. Denise Contis and Timothy Kuryak, the executives who oversaw CNBC's primetime entertainment programming, left the network in late January.