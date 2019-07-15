Lance Bass Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Are Not Legally Married

Lance Bass just dropped the jaws of every Vanderpump Rules fan!

In a recent interview with REALITY BYTES, the former boy bander revealed that series stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz may not legally be married, despite tying the knot three years ago.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married,” the 40-year-old claimed. “They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married.”

Fans may get a glimpse into what happened after Bass teased the upcoming season by saying there “might be a little storyline” regarding the marriage debacle.

Bass recently officiated the wedding of Pump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Lisa Vanderpump is the one who officiated Maloney and Schwartz’ northern California wedding back in August 2016. However, Taylor and Cartwright said “I do” in a southern style wedding in Kentucky. Costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix filled in as her bridesmaids, while Schwartz shared the role of best man alongside Tom Sandoval.

Cartwright and Taylor got engaged in 2018 at Neptune’s Net — an outdoor restaurant in Malibu. The couple may have only dined there a handful of times, but it’s a place that holds a special spot in their heart.

“The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really loved,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it means to so much to me and my father and us. It had a lot of meaning all around.”

Bass fans are still waiting for him to spill the beans on whether he and the rest of NSYNC will be forming a reunion tour. After the band hit the stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella, fans are wanting more.

“[Coachella] was incredible and it was a big moment for NSYNC,” he said. “We hadn’t performed that song [“Tearin’ Up My Heart”] with that choreography wince 1998, so when Ariana told us she wanted to do that song, we were like, ‘We have to re-learn that thing.’ It’s amazing how the moves and harmonies came back so quickly.”

Bass admitted that they’ll sit down this summer to discuss on whether they’ll reunite as a band or not.