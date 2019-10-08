Lamar Odom Caught Adjusting His Private Area During ‘DWTS’ Live Taping

Lamar Odom learned a valuable lesson about live TV during Monday’s Dancing With the Stars live broadcast as the former NBA player was caught on camera blatantly adjusting his crotch area ahead of his and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd’s elimination.

As Hannah Brown and pro partner Alan Bersten ran off-stage to talk to Erin Andrews after a sexy Paso Doble to “I Love It” by Icona Pop, Odom was caught on camera moving things around down there in a moment that quickly was caught by fans here.

Odom had bigger worries Monday than a little slip-up in etiquette, however, as his Viennese Waltz to Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose” with Murgatroyd earned them a 20/40 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Leah Remini, ultimately sending them home.

“I’m a fighter. I never quit,” he told PEOPLE after the elimination. “And I tried something new. I failed but … I learned something new about myself. It was humbling. It was humbling.”

The former basketballer is staying grateful for the bond he’s formed with his pro partner in the aftermath of his elimination.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” Odom said of Murgatroyd’s leadership. “She’s like the Kobe Bryant of ballroom dances. She has two championships.”

It was more than just a teacher-student relationship, however. “I made a family member,” Odom said of his time with the longtime DWTS pro. “So, I have a sister. I never had a sister before.”

Odom and Murgatroyd were the third couple to go home on Dancing With the Stars Season 28, the second to be eliminated. The Supremes’ Mary Wilson and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong were eliminated during the first week, while Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke dropped out in the second week due to a foot injury on the part of the NFL player.

As for what Odom has planned next? The only thing he’s ruling out is a return to the NBA.

“Maybe just go celebrate my book, focus on my children, maybe vacation,” he said. “I have some free time on my hands; maybe I can focus on my public speaking? Change some lives with my story.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

