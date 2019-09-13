‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Morgan Smith Pregnant With Child No. 3

Laguna Beach star Morgan Smith announced she is expecting her third child, who is due in January. The former MTV personality included her two children, Theo, 5, and Georgia, 3, in the adorable photo. Smith, formerly Morgan Olsen, appeared in the first two seasons of the original Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

“Countdown is on! All excited baby #3 coming in JanuaryCountdown is on! All excited baby #3 coming in January,” Smith wrote on Instagram on Sept. 1, next to a photo taken in Charleston, South Carolina.

Smith’s friends, fans and family congratulated her on the news in the comments section.

“We’re all so excited I can’t wait to meet him or her,” one person wrote.

“Such exciting news!! Congratulations to you all,” another wrote.

“How exciting!! Another beautiful babe on their way,” another added.

The first three weeks in South Carolina was more eventful for Smith, her husband Joel and their two children. While they were there, they experienced a hurricane evacuation thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

“After 3 weeks in Charleston, we experienced our first hurricane [evacuation],” Smith wrote on Instagram on Sept. 6, alongside a gallery of photos. “We escaped to Charlotte thanks to our gracious hosts [Natalie Stewar] [Jonathan Stewar] for not only taking us in but showing us North Carolina’s beauty (headed back soon once power is turned back on, neighbors let us know we have minimal storm damage which we feel so grateful for) our hearts go out to those affected by [Hurricane Dorian].”

The couple announced plans to move to Charleston on Aug. 3 to open an East Coast hub for Minnow Swim, the children’s swimwear business Smith founded. They previously lived in Newport Beach, California.

“Big news! Next week: We’re moving to Charleston, SC,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Heading across the country to open up east coast hub! From Newport to Charleston, covering coast to coast. (while Joel remains at his job working remote) We’re so excited for this next chapter for the business + new adventure for our family! Come visit, ya’ll!”

Since her time on Laguna Beach, Smith has been busy working in the fashion industry. According to her LinkedIn page, she earned a degree from Bringham Young University and worked for Kate Spade & Company, Guess? and Bungaboo. She founded Minnow Swim in April 2016.

“The show was a really exciting phase of my life, but that’s all. It never defined who I was. I was so young at the time — 17 — that I hadn’t developed myself independently or professionally,” Smith said in a 2013 interview with Buster & Ellie, reports Us Weekly. “I got my senior year on tape, which I think is pretty special to show my kids someday. Who knows? They will probably be embarrassed by it.”

