Kylie Jenner’s Family Reportedly Hopes Split From Travis Scott Is ‘Temporary’

Fans were shocked to hear about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott going their separate ways — for now at least — but according to In Touch, her family is hoping their split is merely temporary and that they’ll get back together sooner rather than later.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” a source revealed. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”

While it was reported that the pair were invited to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding ceremony on Monday in South Carolina, it turns out, Jenner was seen flying solo to the extravagant event.

“Travis not attending Justin and Hailey’s wedding with Kylie did raise some eyebrows. Kylie definitely wasn’t happy about that. Travis is very mellow, he isolates sometimes, maybe it was all just getting to him and he decided not to go,” they continued.

“No one knows exactly what happened yet,” the insider added. “I know that Kris [Jenner] loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic, but if you piss Kylie off enough she’ll say and do things to get back at you, and Travis isn’t one to stand around and take it.”

The source also said that, “Kim, Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] love Travis too. Hopefully this is just as they say, a break, and nothing more.”

The pair first hooked up during Coachella back in April 2017. A few short months later, the two were expecting their first child together, and Jenner gave birth to Stormi Feb. 2018. Although they are on a break, the two parents still plan to co-parent to the best of their ability, making their daughter their number one priority.

“They love Stormi, so don’t expect Travis to be gone for long,” the source said. “He cherishes that little girl, nothing can keep him away from her.”

While it’s unclear yet on the reason for their split, a rumor did surface that Jenner could potentially have her eye on Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith. When the two attended the Bieber’s wedding, the longtime friends were spotted dancing together. The speculation was shot down after a report stated, “We’re told there’s nothing to that — they’re just friends and have been for years.”

Fans will find this to be true as she and her sister Kendall Jenner have posted several photos and Instagram Stories over the years of them with Smith, who circles in their friend-group.