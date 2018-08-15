Kylie Jenner Walks Back Rule About Posting Photos of Stormi With Social Media Flood

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in February, announcing her arrival with a sweet video on YouTube. She soon began sharing photos of her daughter on social media but had a change of heart in June.

When fans noticed the makeup mogul had seemingly cropped her daughter out of a selfie, Jenner wrote in a comment that she’s “not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

After her recent 21st birthday, however, Jenner seems to have changed her mind once again and has since shared both photos and videos of her baby girl on various platforms, much to the delight of her fans.

Scroll through to see all the latest snaps and videos of Stormi.

Shopping trip

In July, Jenner took her daughter on a trip to a local newsstand where the duo picked up a few copies of the GQ magazine featuring the reality star and boyfriend Travis Scott on its cover.

In the interview, Jenner revealed that after connecting with Scott at Coachella in 2017, she hopped on his tour bus and “rode off into the sunset.”

An ordinary day

They also grabbed a stack of Forbes magazines with Jenner on the cover, proclaiming her the youngest woman billionaire in America. The article also estimated that she would become the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which is worth a reported $800 million. Jenner herself is estimated to be worth $900 million.

Daddy-daughter time

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a quick clip of Scott holding Stormi as the infant smiled in his arms and music played in the background.

“You like the music, baby?” Jenner asked her daughter.

21

Ahead of her 21st birthday on August 10, Jenner shared a set of photoshoot-quality snaps with her baby girl.

The first sees Jenner cradling Stormi in her arms, with the pair’s heads touching as Jenner gazes off camera.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift,” the new mom wrote. “What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.”

‘My heart’

A second snap from the shoot was captioned “my heart” and sees Stormi sitting on her mom’s lap, looking at the camera with wide eyes as Jenner appears serene.

This photo has since become the fifth-most liked photo on Instagram ever with 11.9 million double-taps, proving that Stormi content is what the people want to see.

Mini mogul

On Tuesday, August 14, Jenner shared a pair of videos of her daughter adorably trying to get into a Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag.

“Bugging Aunty Jordy this morning,” Jenner wrote, referencing best friend Jordyn Woods, who was seemingly showering as Jenner recorded a mirror video of herself and her daughter, which featured little Stormi reaching into the sink for the sparkling pink bag.

Stormi here to stay?

“She wants the makeup bag,” Jenner said in a second video before showering her daughter with kisses.

As for whether Jenner will continue letting fans in on life with Stormi, that fact is currently unclear, but it’s safe to say the reality star is a loving mom with an adorable daughter who fans can’t get enough of.

