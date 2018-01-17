Kylie Jenner Secretly Visited Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Hospital After Baby Girl’s Birth

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15, and the newborn has reportedly already been visited by family members including aunt Kylie Jenner.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Jenner has been living an extremely reclusive lifestyle during her pregnancy, but made the journey to the hospital to visit Kardashian’s newborn daughter.

“Kylie shocked the entire family when she left her home to support her sister during the surrogate’s birth of Kim’s baby,” the source said. “Kylie has become a recluse, living a secluded, secretive life at home since becoming pregnant, rarely leaving the security of her Calabasas gated community.”

The insider added that both Kardashian and West were thrilled to see the 20-year-old.

“Kim was really happy and touched that her youngest sister, who has been dealing with major anxiety over her own pregnancy, was able to set aside her own uncomfortable feelings, and come to the hospital to share in this wonderful family memory,” the source said, adding that West was “surprised and pleased” to see Jenner.

Kardashian announced her daughter’s birth in a post on her website Tuesday titled “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Jenner has been keeping an extremely low profile for months ever since rumors began circulating that she is pregnant. Jenner has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors and has not posted any photos of herself from the chest down for weeks.

Over the weekend, fans went into a frenzy after a social media user shared photos of a woman purported to be Jenner in a Los Angeles CVS, but the shots were determined to be fake.

