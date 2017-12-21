Kylie Jenner Pregnant and Alone? Travis Scott Reportedly Leaves After Fight

Insiders say 20-year-old Kyle Jenner might be a single mom if the pregnancy rumors are true.

The cosmetics mogul reportedly had a blow-out fight with boyfriend Travis Scott, and friends say the rapper walked out without resolving anything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a report by OK! Magazine via Hollywood Life, an anonymous source close to Jenner and Scott said the two have been growing distant due to Scott’s constant touring schedule and rock star lifestyle. Even before the alleged fight, Jenner was concerned that she’d be raising their child on her own, while Scott continued rapping on the road.

“It seems like he just wants to have fun with his friends, and Kylie’s worried that when it’s time for him to be there for her and the baby, he won’t step up,” the source told reporters. “But her nagging only makes him distance himself more. He couldn’t take it anymore and needed space.”

The source said the tension between them came to a head recently, resulting in this earth-shattering fight. Scott is reportedly growing more and more distant as Jenner tries to remind him of his responsibilities.

“Kylie is really paranoid that Travis is partying with strippers instead of being there for her. He’s a real live-for-the-moment kind of guy and didn’t expect he’d become a dad so young. He doesn’t quite feel ready for it,” a source told the magazine. “Kylie thought that some tough love was what Travis needed, but it backfired and now there’s no telling whether he’ll come back. Travis is a decent guy, and his friends think he will try to do the right thing by his child, but Kylie has to face the sad reality that things may be over between them for good.”

Scott is a full five years older than Jenner, and built his career on songs about partying and drug use.

Jenner’s pregnancy is still technically a secret, as the reality star has yet to officially confirm it. Fans expect her to do so on Keeping Up With The Kardashians sometime soon.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, revealed her pregnancy on Dec. 20, which may mean that Jenner’s announcement is coming soon.