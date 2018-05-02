Kylie Jenner Celebrates 3 Months of Stormi With Best Baby Photo Yet

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in early February, and the new mom celebrated her daughter’s 3-month birthday on May 1.

To mark the occasion, Jenner naturally used Instagram to share a photo of her baby girl, posting a full shot of Stormi that may be the best look at the infant fans have gotten yet.

The shot sees Stormi reclining in a peach onesie, gazing at the camera and looking generally adorable.

“My pretty girl is 3 months old today,” Jenner captioned the image.

The makeup mogul recently opened up about motherhood in an interview with Evening Standard, which saw her sister Kim Kardashian asking Jenner all about her life as a new mom.

Explaining the inspiration behind Stormi’s name, Jenner shared that she wasn’t sure how she and boyfriend Travis Scott thought of the unique moniker for their daughter.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” she said. “Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

When Kardashian noted that “the early stages of motherhood are challenging,” Jenner shared that her experience has been just the opposite.

“I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

She continued, “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Jenner added that being a mom has made her more conscious of the future.

“I think more about the future because of her,” she said. “Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

