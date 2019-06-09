Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video as Stormi Learns to Say Her Own Name

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of 16-month-old daughter Stormi Webster trying to say her own name during a photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

On Friday, Jenner, 21, shared an Instagram video clip of Stormi wearing a white onesie and trying to sit still for photos. The photographer is heard asking, “Can you say Stormi?” Stormi is heard trying to say her name while smiling for the camera.

The photographer also asked Stormi if she could say True, the name of Khloe Kardashian’s 13-month-old daughter True Thompson. Stormi has better luck saying “True,” and then the photographer asks if she can say “Ava.” In the last moment of the video, Stormi manages to get out the first syllable of “Ava.”

“A for effort baby,” Jenner wrote in the caption, along with two tired emojis, two heart-eyes emojis and a red heart.

“She’s the cutest,” Khloe wrote in the comments.

Sofia Richie, the girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, chimed in, “I can’t” with the tired emojis.

“Nononononoooo how is she so good at this!!” Chrissy Teigen added.

On Sunday, Jenner shared another photo with Stormi, this time with friend Yris Palmer and her daughter, Ayla. The photo was taken during a birthday party for another friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

View this post on Instagram mommyyyss💗✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 9, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

The new video and photos come just a few days after Stormi was hospitalized last weekend. The baby girl was rushed to the hospital last weekend because she had an allergic reaction. Jenner said Stormi was doing well after the trip in a series of Instagram Story posts.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” Jenner wrote. “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West also recently had to take her 3-year-old son Saint West to the emergency room during a trip to Palm Springs after he had an allergic reaction.

“We went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass. We ended up in the ER but all is well — we figured it out,” momager Kris Jenner told Refinery 29.

In other Jenner news, her friendship with Jordyn Woods is reportedly on the mend. The two besties went their separate ways after it was revealed Woods kissed Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party earlier this year, causing Thompson and Khloe to split.

“Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another source added, “Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer… and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”