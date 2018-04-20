Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Angel Baby’ and ‘BFF’ Stormi

Kylie Jenner has a new BFF, and that honor goes to her 2-month old daughter, Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur posted two more photos of her first child on Instagram Thursday.

In the first photo, the 20-year-old Jenner showed off Stormi’s feet in adorable white designer shoes. “[Best friend forever],” Jenner wrote in the caption.

The second photo shows Jenner cradling Stormi, with Jenner’s hair perfectly shielding Stormi’s eyes from view.

The photos appeared just a day after Jenner sparked controversy by posting a photo of herself with her jet-black Lamborghini. Her followers criticized her for caring more about her expensive sports car instead of her new baby.

“You’ve just had a baby and all you care about is your lambo,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I hope there’s a back seat for your beautiful baby girl.”

Jenner was also slammed for attending the Coachella music festival last weekend, leaving her young baby behind to party.

“I just know that if I was a mumma and I had a baby only two months ago, I’d be home with her/him every second. Of course I’d want a break, no doubt about it. I just personally feel as if two months is barely enough time to be able to leave your baby in the hands of other people,” one person wrote on Jenner’s Instagram page.

After arriving home, Jenner posted new videos of Stormi on her Snapchat page.

“Hi happy girl,” Jenner says to her daughter in one clip. “I love you, I love you!”

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but waited until Super Bowl Sunday to announce her birth. Jenner avoided posting pictures of her baby bump for months and apologized to her fans for staying quiet.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Since then, Jenner has returned to Instagram to post photos of her post-baby body and to promote her cosmetics line.