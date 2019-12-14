Kylie Jenner Revives Her ‘Rise and Shine’ Song for Live Performance at Justin Bieber’s Charity Event

Kylie Jenner revived the “rise and shine” meme with a surprise performance. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians billionaire made a memorable appearance at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s charity event, “The Biebers x LIFT LA x Inner-City Arts,” and walked to the microphone to sing the hilarious moment the internet was obsessed with earlier this year.

In the clip published Friday night, which has already been viewed 2.6 million times, Jenner surprised the crowd when she walked to themic and sang the two words.

Before she could finish the audience cheered loudly, and Justin and friend Jaden Smith were spotted freaking out at the hilarious moment.

Fans of the celebrities were ecstatic to see Jenner revive the Internet moment, as well as cheer for Justin looking happy.

“Justin looks so happy omg my babyyy,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The way justin and jaden started jumping tho [four crying laughing emoji] protect him at all cost [hearts emoji],” another user commented.

“at an art gallery, she was the real art,” another user said, referring to Jenner.

The viral moment arrived back in the fall, when Jenner posted a video touring her Kylie Cosmetics offices. At the end of the video, she went to wake up daughter Stormi and sang “Rise and Shine” as she turned the lights on where she was sleeping.

The moment went viral and caught the attention of fans and celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. The reality television star even sold merchandise inspired by the meme and rumors swirled she was looking to trademark the phrase. While those rumors were never confirmed, Jenner did have fun online with the popular meme, even reenacting it while visiting her brother Rob Kardashian. He posted the hilarious moment on his Instagram in a rare photo since he has been staying off the spotlight.

She had to clear up rumors weeks after the viral moment when report surfaced she was sending “cease and desist” letters to a small business using the phrase.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read,” Jenner tweeted in November. “I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”

“There are no lawsuits, no cease and desist letters,” she added. “Happy Sunday.”