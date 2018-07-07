Kylie Jenner Reveals She’s ‘Bothered’ by Post-Baby Body Insecurities

Even Kylie Jenner has insecurities about her changing body.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed in a Q&A with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Friday that while she’s “bounced back super fast” since she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, but there are still a few parts of her body she’s “bothered” by, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” Jenner said, before noting that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” she explained. “And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Jenner also admitted that watching her body “go through such a change” at her young age was “physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge.” She does accept, however that some parts of her stomach will never be the same again.

She does plan on hitting the gym hard to work on her core.

“I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics. But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health — I want to do this. I want to feel good,” she shared, adding that no matter what, welcoming Stormi was “a beautiful thing.”

“It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again,” she said.

During the Q&A, which was posted on Jenner’s YouTube page, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO also opened up about her 5-month-old daughter, and admitted that Stormi’s lips came from her dad, Travis Scott.

“Stormi, she’s my twin,” Jenner said, later adding that she’s starting to look “a lot more like her dad.” “She has the most perfect lips in the entire world… She didn’t get those from me.”

This is not the first time Jenner opened up about her insecurities about her lips, she opened up about getting temporary lip fillers on an episode of her reality series, Life of Kylie.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” she said.