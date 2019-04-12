Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Birthday Photo for Niece True

Kylie Jenner celebrated baby niece True Thompson’s first birthday with the cutest photo of her and Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram Friday to share the adorable snap of her daughter and Khloé Kardashian’s baby touching foreheads, as the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated baby True’s special day.

“BLESSED happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow,” Jenner wrote on the caption of the touching photo.

Fans of the famous reality television family took to the comments section of the post to wish the little girl a happy birthday, also commenting on how cute the cousins are in the snap.

“Omfg this photo is so cute!!!!” one fan commented.

“happy birthday baby truetrue,” another user wrote.

“this family has the most adorable children,” a third commented.

Along with Jenner, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media to wish True a happy birthday.

Mom Kris Jenner shared a stunning photo of True in a pig costume, along with other memories, writing on the caption: “Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!! You are ONE today! [cake emoji] what a blessing you are to our family… You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say #HappyBirthdayTrue #happygirl #sweetiepie.”

Kim Kardashian West shared a touching snap of True with Kanye West, and other sweet stills, writing: “My baby True. Happy 1st Birthday!!! You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi. Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have! I will always be here for you my sweet baby True- Auntie Kiki.”

Kardashian also shared a tribute to the baby girl on her Instagram Stories. The Good American creator also spoke to PEOPLE about her first year as a motherhood and how it shows how fast time can go.

“It’s scary and sad because it goes so fast. Can we slow down time?” she said.

Despite the tumultuous year she had due to relationship drama with True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian revealed she is savoring every moment with her baby girl.

“It’s tiring and exhausting, but you figure it out,” she says. “I remember Kourtney and Kim telling me before she was born, ‘You’re never going to take a bath again!’ And it’s like, ‘What are they talking about? True is in bed at 7 p.m. every night!’ It’s honestly so rewarding and special.”