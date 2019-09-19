Kylie Jenner ‘Playboy’ Pleasure Issue Sells out in Hours

Kylie Jenner just graced the cover of Playboy’s Fall Pleasure 2019 Issue sporting a red hot bra with matching laced underwear, causing a stir with fans and leading to the publication selling out within hours of it’s release. However, Jenner didn’t work on this project alone. Her boyfriend Travis Scott did his own part for the issue, owning the title of creative director. In fact, it was because he was in control of the the content that Jenner signed up for the deal.

“I never thought that I would pose for PLAYBOY, but I love the new covers. I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision,” she said to Scott as he interviewed her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the sweat covered photo, Jenner’s face is not featured as it starts from her neck down to the top of her thighs as she rocks a diamond Playboy necklace.

The 22-year-old billionaire opened up about her sex life, commenting on how she and her man proved that despite being parents, their sex life continues to be better than ever.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said while Jenner agreed, adding, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

Jenner first teased fans with a fully naked photo of herself wearing a cowboy hat while leaning into Scott’s arms.

View this post on Instagram When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

Intrigued fans couldn’t help but to gush over the couple, with one writing, “Omg werk sis!”

She also shared the sexy cover photo from the magazine and followed it with even more now that the magazine sold out, flooding her page with them.

View this post on Instagram angel energy 👼🏻 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 13, 2019 at 10:50am PDT

Jenner admitted that Scott, who she shares daughter Stormi with, gives her confidence to be not only a sexy girlfriend, but a sexy mom as well.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she notes. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

View this post on Instagram ☁️✨🕊 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 13, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

She also notes that Scott is her best friend.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”