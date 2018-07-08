Kylie Jenner Opens up About Baby Stormi’s 'Cutest Personality'

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is only 6 months old, but she already has the "cutest personality."

On Friday, Jenner had some fun responding to fans' questions on Twitter. One person asked for an update on Stormi.

"Changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality," Jenner wrote, adding a smiley face.

Jenner, 20, also had a back-and-forth with fans after revealing she finally saw Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One. After a fan reminded her it was based on a book, she agreed to correct herself.

"ok based on a book ** haven't read the book tho," she wrote.

While Jenner has been open when talking about Stormi, she has stopped sharing photos of her daughter on Instagram. Last month, she deleted most of her photos with Stormi, although she did share a new one in her Instagram Story that expired within 24 hours.

Jenner reportedly deleted the photos after receiving several kidnapping threats. She was also concerned by trolls who accused her of not being a good parent.

"There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults. It's been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her," a source told The Sun.

However, on July 3, Jenner posted a video tour of Stormi's shoe closet. She showed off Stormi's pink shoes. Stormi's father, rapper Travis Scott, also gave her "a bunch of vintage shoes."

While Scott does not live with Jenner and Stormi, the mother-daughter duo do live with Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together. So I'm like, 'Jordyn, I need you,'" Jenner said in a video for Vogue. "Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows."

Stormi also has plenty of babies to hang out with, just inside the Kardashian family. Jenner's older sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both welcomed new babies this year. Kim's daughter Chicago was born in January via a surrogate, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson was born in April.

"The three little girls are gonna grow up together," Kim told Entertainment Tonight in June. "Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that's really exciting."

Khloe also said a cousin photo shoot happened on Sunday. "It was the CUTEST," she tweeted, adding three heart-eyes emojis.

