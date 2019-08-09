Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Pop Bottles, Get Drunk and Do Their Makeup Just For Fun

This might possibly be one of the greatest things Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have seen since Season 16 ended! Khloé Kardashian and her baby sister Kendall Jenner celebrated Jenner’s 22nd birthday by poppin’ bottles and doing their makeup — but not to go out — just for fun.

The glamorous gals opened up a couple of bottles of Don Julio 1942 while they attempted to do their makeup, but eventually took 18 shots between the two and things got a little crazy!

The video is similar to Drunk History that airs on Comedy Central, except it’s just two of the most favored reality stars showing the rest of us some tips on makeup.

To start, Jenner took a shot simply because she was bored, then chased it with Red Bull. Kardashian on the other hand made a comment about her chasing it with the energy drink, saying, “I use to do a Red Bull and alcohol too, but now that I am 703, I don’t.”

Needless to say, their makeup video got turned up real quick.

After about five shots, they started doing their makeup — because they needed a little buzz first. Then, it gets even better because other people like Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq and Sofia Richie chime in. Kris referred to her daughters as “drunky monkeys.”

After finishing their first layer of foundation and starting on their eyeshadow, Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was greeted with a warm welcome as the two sisters clapped and shouted his name.

Last season, fans will remember that Kardashian and a few other family members have some tension between them and Gamble simply because they don’t know that much about him. During one of the episodes, Kardashian and Haqq take a trip to Kris’s beautiful vacation home in Palm Springs, thinking it was going to be a girls weekend with them and Kris, but instead, the momager invited her longtime boyfriend. Kardashian was not about it.

After Gamble stops in, they get a FaceTime call from sister Kim Kardashian, along with her husband Kanye West, and son Saint West and daughter north West. It didn’t last long though, Kim hung up pretty quickly after noticing her sisters were wasted.

Then Richie pops in, but at this point, the girls seem pretty distracted. The sisters ended in a fun dancing session with Jenner taking seven shots and Kardashian coming in strong with 11.

Click here to see video. After the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama these two just went through, they deserve to have all the fun they want!