Kylie Jenner Hints at Marriage to Travis Scott With Bling-Filled Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner appeared to hint at marriage with Travis Scott in her Instagram Story Monday night by sharing a photo of the couple with the image of a wedding ring above them.

Jenner first shared a snap from the same photoshoot, adding a caption to congratulate Scott on his album Astroworld returning to the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. His song “Sicko Mode” with Drake and Skrillex also reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know how I’m writing this right now … it’s so many emotions. Just super-thankful to all the fans and supporters,” Scott said in a statement to Billboard. “Me and Drake been working to make something so crazy for the kids. It’s dope that one of our illest collaborations just went No. 1. I just want to thank him and the whole OVO fam for everything. And love to Skrillex!”

Jenner, who shares 10-month-old Stormi Webster with Scott, posted the photo with the wedding ring above it after congratulating him. She then shared clips of her Christmas tree, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” playing in the background.

Jenner and Scott have not said publicly if they are married yet, but Scott was heard referring to Jenner as his “beautiful wife” during his Astroworld Fest show in Houston, Texas in November.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 21, has also referred to Scott as her “hubby” on Instagram before. In October, she shared an Instagram Story during Scott’s performance on Saturday Night Live, with “hubby” and three heart-eyes emojis.

“Wifey” and “hubby” appear to be more like pet names for the young couple than confirmation of a secret wedding or engagement. A source told Entertainment Tonight in August they use them as terms of “endearment.”

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” the source said, adding that Scott, 26, has earned the approval of Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she’s convinced they’re on the right path. At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best,” the source explained. “Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter’s life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but never publicly announced her pregnancy. They also waited until Feb. 4 to announce Stormi’s birth with an elaborate short film on YouTube and a message on Jenner’s Instagram page.

“They are really good, normal parents,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible.”

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images