Kylie Jenner Chops Off Hair Again Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner got a short haircut Saturday, opting for a shoulder-length ‘do amid rumors that she’s pregnant.

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

“Cut off all my hair again,” Kylie wrote in the caption for a Snapchat video. In the clip, the 20-year-old is seen running her fingers through her hair as she listens to music.

As PEOPLE points out, Kylie also posted a Snapchat video earlier this week that showed her best friend Jordyn Woods cutting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hair.

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Kylie said. Woods also told Kylie’s professional stylist to “watch out” because she is “coming for you.”

As a supermodel, Kylie has sported various hairdos in her career. Back in October 2015, she also had a shoulder-length ‘do. Before that, she had her hair dyed blond.

Kylie said in 2015 that she first dyed her hair when she was 16, without mother Kris Jenner‘s approval.

“After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” Kylie wrote at the time.

Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her first child, but hasn’t confirmed it on KUWTK yet. She’s dating Travis Scott and fans think she’s dropped several hints about the pregnancy in recent weeks.

New episodes of KUWTK air on E! Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT Sundays.