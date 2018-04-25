Kylie Jenner Gives ‘That Look’ in Skin-Hugging Gray Dress

Kylie Jenner is a pro at promoting her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and the 20-year-old did just that once again on Monday when she shared a new Instagram post promoting her collaboration with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In the pair of snaps, Jenner donned a skintight grey dress, gold jewelry, sneakers and tiny sunglasses as she posed against a brick wall.

“That look because KOURT X KYLIE just dropped on the site,” she wrote.

Jenner revealed the collection on her social media accounts last week, sharing that Kardashian had helped create three small eyeshadow palettes and three lip colors.

The three palettes each contain four colors, with one shade even named “Gluten Free” as a nod to Kardashian’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which includes a gluten free and dairy free diet.

There are also three lipsticks, which are inspired by Kardashian’s go-to colors, soft pink and red.

The collaboration between Jenner and her oldest sister now makes Kendall Jenner the only sister she has yet to work with on a cosmetics line, as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have both contributed products to Kylie’s brand.

Soon after its launch, nearly all of the products in the collection sold out, as is custom for the company. Kylie shared another photo to Instagram to thank fans for their support, writing, “Thanks for all the love and support on the KOURT X KYLIE launch today. you guys are amazing.”

The snaps also served as a chance for Kylie to show off her post-baby body, as the 20-year-old gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in early February. In addition to her photos on Monday, Jenner also used her Instagram Story to share footage of her waist while she was riding in a car with assistant Victoria Villarroel.

Kylie has updated fans on her progress through photos and videos on Instagram and Snapchat, and it’s clear that the makeup mogul is feeling good. Still, she shared that she wants to continue to make progress, revealing her goal in a recent Snapchat video.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said as she was served a tray of oven-baked rolls.

