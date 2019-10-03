Kylie Jenner Fans Speculate Over Woman Connected to Travis Scott That Allegedly Fueled Breakup

Fans may have the answers as to why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just broke up. A fan recently took to social media to share a few side-by-side photos of the rapper and a woman who goes by the social username [yungsweetro], possibly revealing they’ve had a relationship for quite some time now.

The fan who goes by [hotgirldegu] shared photos on Twitter and now fans are questioning if this woman was the reason the young billionaire and rapper parted ways recently.

While two of the photos shared seem to show both Scott and [yungsweetro] in a similar area, one of the pictures is from 2013 that reveals these two may have more of a history than what fans think.

Another onlooker took to the social media outlet with a reply revealing a selfie she posted and in the background there are a pair of sneakers that Scott is seen wearing.

While the alleged mistress’ Instagram account is set to private, someone else took to Twitter to share an alleged Instagram story she posted accusing Jenner of blocking and unblocking her several times.

Back in February, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she found “evidence” that Scott was cheating, therefore he allegedly canceled one of his shows in Buffalo, New York to fly back to Los Angeles, California to be by her side, even though his rep said he postponed the concert due to feeling under the weather.

Jenner has been through a lot this past year and it’s rumored that her former best friend Jordyn Woods didn’t help with the trust situation between her and Scott. Woods allegedly kissed Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which came as a shock to the entire family. Scott’s potential cheating scandal that could have led to their split, wouldn’t be the first time this situation was brought up as they’ve dealt with trust issues in the past.

Despite who thinks what at this point, one thing is for sure, Jenner broke her silence after news broke of their split and is making it clear that her daughter comes first.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!,” she wrote this morning. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

It’s been reported that her family is hoping this is more of a short term thing and not somethingpermanent.