Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi’s Last Name

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and the new mom shared the happy news with fans on Feb. 4.

Two days later, she announced her daughter’s name, revealing that her baby girl is named “Stormi.” She shared the news with an Instagram photo of the newborn wrapping her hand around Jenner’s pink-manicured finger.

After sharing the post, the makeup mogul went back and edited the caption to share that her daughter’s full name is Stormi Webster, confirming that the newborn will be taking her father’s last name. Scott’s given name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner originally revealed her daughter’s name in an Instagram post on Tuesday, simply writing “Stormi” along with an angel emoji.

The name choice threw many fans for a loop, as social media users had been speculating for days that the 20-year-old would name her daughter something butterfly-related, as Jenner had used butterfly imagery in various ways throughout her secretive pregnancy.

Jenner originally revealed that she had given birth with an Instagram note to fans.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

