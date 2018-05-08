Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dazzle in Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala

Kylie Jenner returned to the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. It was her first official appearance since giving birth in February and the first time she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old Jenner wore a black mermaid-inspired gown by Alexander Wang, adding angular glasses to her look, reports E! News. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, wore a black military-style outfit with belted details.

Jenner and Scott are parents to Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1. The couple took a beach getaway last week, days after Scott turned 26 on April 30. The day before his birthday, they also went to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California with other members of the Kardashian family.

This is only Jenner’s third Met Gala. She made her debut at the annual event in 2016, wearing a Balmain gown. In 2017, she attended with Donatella Versace, wearing a rose gold gown with 7,000 crystals. That year, she also swapped her dark hair for a platinum blond bob.

Jenner, who shared a photo of herself in only a bath towel before the gala began, has over 108 million followers on Instagram. Although she is not the most-followed Kardashian sister (Kim Kardashian has 111 million), she is the first member of the family to have her Instagram posts valued at over $1 million each.

Thanks to the reach of her posts and the interaction she inspires from fans, she is the highest-valued influencer on social media.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics CEO Frank Spadafora said last week.

Jenner uses her Instagram feed to share new photos of herself and family, as well as promote her Kylie Cosmetics line. While she was pregnant with Stormi, she famoulsy stayed away from Instagram. When she came back on Feb. 4, she apologized for keeping her fans in the dark.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images