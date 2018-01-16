‘KUWTK’ Fans Irked Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Reveal Did Not Happen

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans walked away disappointed when there was no details about Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy on Monday night’s special episode.

The episode, entitled “Bun In The Oven,” was slated to show Khloé Kardashian discovering her own pregnancy and telling the rest of her family. However, many assumed this would double as the reveal of Jenner’s pregnancy, too.

Me tuning into #KUWTK tonight to see if Kylie announces her pregnancy despite pretending to not care pic.twitter.com/1YBD07vKjj — kayla | times up (@oneseveride) January 15, 2018

However, soon after the episode began, it was clear that Jenner was nowhere to be found. The episode was all about Khloé dealing with big news and an estranged relationship with mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend. Kris was also shown receiving plastic surgery to cut down her earlobes.

All this left little room for Kylie, who only appeared briefly at the end of the episode. Khloé Facetimed her to tell her the big news, which Kylie was thrilled about. She was so enthused that she even began to cry for Khloé.

While it was great to see Kylie for a second, there was still no reveal, which upset fans. They took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

“So Kylie wont be making her announcement tonight. I see. It’s ok; I understand,” one fan wrote, adding several crying emojis.

Another added, “I was so ready for Kylie to announce her pregnancy, but instead I see Kris cry over having detached earlobes.”

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have still not confirmed the pregnancy, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family have also kept things under wraps.

Aside from the one-off Monday night episode, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.