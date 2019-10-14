Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Someone Close to Her of Theft in Tense ‘KUWTK’ Episode

Looks like there’s trouble brewing in the Kardashian household. A preview for Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows Kourtney Kardashian dealing with some unwanted drama.

From the clip, it appears that Kourtney may have been the victim of theft. Her assistant, Megan, alerts her that a couple $100 bills are missing from her wallet.

She asks her if she had used the money, “So I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

It turns out that she did not — she explains that she only spent $20 for valet parking — thus beginning the search.

Her sister, Khloe, is also in the room at the time of the discovery. She suggests that maybe the money had fallen out and she just didn’t realize. Kourtney, though, doesn’t take that seriously.

“It was definitely there,” Kourtney says. “You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact.”

That’s when she begins connecting the dots and explains how this isn’t the first time things have been stolen from her. She mentions that an iPad was previously taken from her, and how she has “people in and out of my house all day” and has no way of knowing what is coming and what is coming out.

“The fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence,” she shares in the confessional.

Outside of the show, Kourtney has been wowing her followers with some of her latest photos. She shared a lingerie mirror selfie last week that left fans awestruck after previously revealing a new wig-look.

Much of this has to do with her continuing to build up her lifestyle brand, Poosh. In an interview with E! News, Kourtney revealed how she enjoys sharing more of her professional life with her children.

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” she said. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what, let her see her mom in action.’”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on E! Entertainment