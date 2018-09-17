Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Thoughts Behind Naming Baby Chicago on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian knew there would be quite the negative buzz behind daughter Chicago West’s name when she revealed it to the world.

Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January, choosing to name her after the city West calls home, and in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mom-of-three revealed what she thought of choosing the unusual name just days before her daughter’s arrival.

“The city is really connected to him, and because of his mom,” Kardashian revealed during the E! show of the reasoning behind the name, referencing her husband’s late mom, Donda West, who died in 2007 during a plastic surgery session gone wrong.

Kim originally told sister Kourtney Kardashian how “ridiculous” fans were getting while trying to guess the baby’s name, giving the example of her posting a Louis Vuitton tribute on Instagram ahead of the birth and having everyone assume the baby would be named after the designer.

Kourtney then revealed that she told her children, 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Saint, that their new little cousin would be named Chicago. “Mason says, ‘What? I thought your were gonna say Emily or something.’”

Kim agreed, saying, “Everyone’s going to be like, ‘Ugh, oh my God, that’s the craziest name!’ and then they’re going to go crazy and then —”

“And they get used to it,” Kourtney chimed in.

Kim agreed, saying, “And then they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s normal.’ You know what I mean?”

Kourtney added that people were first making fun of her and West’s choice of North as a name for their first child, but that it no longer is an issue for people.

“If you would have said North at the time, they would have said the same thing,” she said.

And it’s not like there weren’t a ton of other, very different names that Kim was being pitched, she added, including West’s cousin, who suggested the name Miracle.

“I’m like, Miracle West, that sounds like Miracle Whip, and that’s like the biggest stripper name of all time,” she joked. “And then he’s like, ‘Precious,’ and I’m like, ‘We clearly don’t have the same taste in names.’”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian